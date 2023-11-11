Watertown hosting November Walk-In hiring event next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A monthly hiring event will return to Watertown next week.

The Department of Labor and Regulation Watertown Job Service will host its next “Walk-in Watertown” recruiting and hiring event on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2001 9th Avenue SW, Suite 200.

The event is meant to allow those looking for employment to visit, apply, and possibly interview with one or more businesses in a single location.

Businesses participating can build brand awareness, find qualified candidates, and save time and money finding the right hires.

The December Walk-In Watertown hiring event will be on Dec. 20 at Watertown Job Service.

More information on open positions can be found at SouthDakotaWorks.org.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.