Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Watertown hosting November Walk-In hiring event next week

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A monthly hiring event will return to Watertown next week.

The Department of Labor and Regulation Watertown Job Service will host its next “Walk-in Watertown” recruiting and hiring event on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2001 9th Avenue SW, Suite 200.

The event is meant to allow those looking for employment to visit, apply, and possibly interview with one or more businesses in a single location.

Businesses participating can build brand awareness, find qualified candidates, and save time and money finding the right hires.

The December Walk-In Watertown hiring event will be on Dec. 20 at Watertown Job Service.

More information on open positions can be found at SouthDakotaWorks.org.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixteen-year-old Kidus Getnet was the passenger in a deadly crash that happened around 3:00...
Vigil held for Roosevelt student who lost his life in fatal accident, ‘He was an amazing kid’
Warner outscores Deubrook in wild, record-setting 9-A title game
Warner outscores Deubrook in wildest SD FB Playoff game in history
Samuel Swanson
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls teen located
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is the headliner at the World Freedom Initiative conference...
Noem speaks at conservative conference in Paris, France
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two girls remain hospitalized for injuries from Watertown fire

Latest News

Saturday's top headlines and First Alert Forecast (11-11-2023)
Rick Weible, shown speaking to a County of Board of Commissioners in Minnesota in 2022, moved...
Former small-town Minnesota mayor is behind the rise of electoral activism in South Dakota. He’s just getting started.
Saturday Morning's First Alert Forecast
Hannah Ekwall will be the new anchor of the weekend morning show.
Welcome, Hannah! Dakota News Now’s new weekend morning anchor