‘Carson’s Cause’ spreading mental health awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A car and truck meet fundraiser at the Luverne Drive-In was held in remembrance of Carson Ehde in July.

Now, the foundation “Carson’s Cause” put the funds to use by providing books to kids to spread mental health awareness.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad followed up with Carson’s Cause and you can watch the full story in the video player above.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.