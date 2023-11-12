Avera Medical Minute
'Carson's Cause' spreading mental health awareness

The foundation “Carson’s Cause” put the money from a fundraiser at the Luverne Drive-In to use.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A car and truck meet fundraiser at the Luverne Drive-In was held in remembrance of Carson Ehde in July.

Now, the foundation “Carson’s Cause” put the funds to use by providing books to kids to spread mental health awareness.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad followed up with Carson’s Cause and you can watch the full story in the video player above.

Previous Coverage:

Sunday's top headlines and First Alert forecast