Central Lyon/George-Little Rock overcomes Spirit Lake & slow start to return to 2A title game

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - You wouldn’t have know the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions were Iowa’s 2A Defending State Champions, and Spirit Lake making their first trip to the UNI Dome this late in the postseason in seven years based on the way their semifinal in Cedar Falls started flat.

By the end of the game Central Lyon indeed proved worthy of a chance to defend their crown next week, rallying from 14 down to beat the Indians 28-14.

The Indians struck first late in the opening quarter with some good fortune. Caden Lundt’s pass was completed to Owen Lalumendre who was then flipped head-over-heels and fumbled the ball into the air and right into the waiting arms of teammate Dylan Stecker who raced 17 yards for the score.

A minute and a half later Lundt hit William Ditsworth for 33-yard score to stake Spirit Lake to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Central Lyon pulled togeher in the second quarter. Behind a twisting and turning 16-yard touchdown run from quarterback Reece Vander Zee the Coyotes pulled within 14-7. Three minutes Vander Zee took matters into his own hands again, this time going 65 yards on the run to tie the game at 14. Finally, with 1:01 to go in the half, Graham Eben score on a one yard plunge to give USD a 21-14 lead.

Vander Zee would add another 16-yard run in the fourth quarter to finish a day in which he ran for 170 yards and three scores while passing for 84 yards on 9-12 of efficiency.

Spirit Lake finishes the season 10-2.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock earns the chance to defend their Iowa 2A State Championships in next Friday’s title game at 10:00 AM against Van Meter, once again at the UNI Dome at Cedar Falls. #IAPreps

