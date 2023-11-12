Avera Medical Minute
Despite warm weather, preparation for ice fishing season is underway

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many dread South Dakota winters, ice fishers anxiously wait for the temperatures to drop.

On Sunday, preparation for the upcoming ice fishing season began at the Dakota Anglers Ice Fishing Institute at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The owner of Dakota Angler, Todd Heitkamp, said despite the warm weather, he considers the event to be the kickoff to the winter fishing season.

“All we have to do is look at the calendar. We know old man winter is coming sooner or later,” said Heitkamp. “So this is a great way to buy the stuff that you’re going to need for the upcoming season. Eventually, we’ll get that colder weather, we’ll get plenty of ice out there. So people will hit hard using all the equipment they just bought here.”

When the colder weather comes and it’s time to get on the lake, you want to make sure you’re being safe. Read our previous coverage for tips on ice fishing safety.

