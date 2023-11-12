Dordt keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) - A late touchdown by the Defenders pushed them to a 23-12 victory Saturday afternoon over Dakota Wesleyan, November 11 in Sioux Center, Iowa in the regular season finale for both teams.

Nick Wellen raced 72 yards for a touchdown to put the game away with 3:45 left and gave the Defenders a two-score lead after Wesleyan had cut the lead to 17-12. Brendan Pieper scored on a three-yard touchdown run with 10:16 left in the first quarter to end a 39 yard drive after Dordt’s defense limited Wesleyan to three-plays and a punt. Dordt added another score on a Kaden Harken 40 yard catch and run to go up 14-0. Wesleyan got on the board as it capitalized on an interception near midfield and settled for a field goal as time expired in the half.

Wesleyan added another field goal midway through the third period but Leinen knocked his second field goal of the day through with 3:23 left in the quarter for a 17-6 Dordt lead.

From there the defenses took over with Wesleyan scoring its only touchdown on an eight-play, 70 yard drive to cut the lead to 17-12 but Wellen’s run less than a minute later made the final 23-12.

Dordt will find out Sunday, November 12 if it qualifies for the 20-team NAIA National Championship field with an at-large berth.

