Indiana spoils Skyforce season opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 129-114 contest to the Indiana Mad Ants on Saturday night from the Sanford Pentagon in both team’s season opener.

Justin Champagnie led Sioux Falls (0-1) with 27 points on 11-20 FGA, four rebounds and three assists. Alondes Williams added 20 points and 10 assists.

Indiana Pacers two-way player Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with 33 points on 12-21 FGA and 23 rebounds. Pacers two-way player Isaiah Wong chipped in 14 points and four rebounds in the winning effort, as well, for the Mad Ants (1-0).

The Skyforce jumped out to a 20-11 lead to start the game and held a 29-27 lead after the first period. However, Indiana outscored Sioux Falls 36-16 in the second quarter to take a 63-45 lead at intermission.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the third quarter, as the Skyforce was able to cut the lead to 12 points multiple times down the stretch and trailed 96-84 with 12 minutes remaining.

Bryson Warren (18 points on 6-11 FGA and 4-8 3PA) netted 13 points in the final frame, but Sioux Falls couldn’t mount a comeback.

Jon Elmore added 17 points on 6-12 FGA, while Caleb Daniels chipped in 16 points on 6-10 FGA to round out top scorers for the Force.

Sioux Falls hosts the Cleveland Charge (1-0) on Tuesday at 6:30 PM CST, while Indiana hosts the Windy City Bulls (0-1) on Monday at 6:00 PM CST.

