Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Indiana spoils Skyforce season opener

Sioux Falls begins 35th season with 129-114 defeat
Sioux Falls loses 129-115
By Zach Borg and Nick Robinson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped a 129-114 contest to the Indiana Mad Ants on Saturday night from the Sanford Pentagon in both team’s season opener.

Justin Champagnie led Sioux Falls (0-1) with 27 points on 11-20 FGA, four rebounds and three assists. Alondes Williams added 20 points and 10 assists.

Indiana Pacers two-way player Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with 33 points on 12-21 FGA and 23 rebounds. Pacers two-way player Isaiah Wong chipped in 14 points and four rebounds in the winning effort, as well, for the Mad Ants (1-0).

The Skyforce jumped out to a 20-11 lead to start the game and held a 29-27 lead after the first period. However, Indiana outscored Sioux Falls 36-16 in the second quarter to take a 63-45 lead at intermission.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the third quarter, as the Skyforce was able to cut the lead to 12 points multiple times down the stretch and trailed 96-84 with 12 minutes remaining.

Bryson Warren (18 points on 6-11 FGA and 4-8 3PA) netted 13 points in the final frame, but Sioux Falls couldn’t mount a comeback.

Jon Elmore added 17 points on 6-12 FGA, while Caleb Daniels chipped in 16 points on 6-10 FGA to round out top scorers for the Force.

Sioux Falls hosts the Cleveland Charge (1-0) on Tuesday at 6:30 PM CST, while Indiana hosts the Windy City Bulls (0-1) on Monday at 6:00 PM CST.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is the headliner at the World Freedom Initiative conference...
Noem speaks at conservative conference in Paris, France
Sixteen-year-old Kidus Getnet was the passenger in a deadly crash that happened around 3:00...
Vigil held for Roosevelt student who lost his life in fatal accident, ‘He was an amazing kid’
Warner outscores Deubrook in wild, record-setting 9-A title game
Warner outscores Deubrook in wildest SD FB Playoff game in history
Samuel Swanson
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls teen located
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two girls remain hospitalized for injuries from Watertown fire

Latest News

Augustana's Jerod Epperson celebrates touchdown against Bemidji State
NSIC CHAMPIONS! Augustana wins conference title with victory over Bemidji State
USD celebrates a win over UND on senior day
Coyotes rally past UND to move closer to top eight seed in FCS Playoffs
SDSU's Jadon Janke runs in a touchdown at Youngstown State
SDSU puts Penguins on ice
Pierre celebrates winning their seventh consecutive State 11AA Football Championship
7-PEAT COMPLETE! Pierre hammers Yankton to win historic 11AA championship