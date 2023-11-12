LifeScape Center for the Arts presenting all-abilities production of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, the LifeScape Center for the Arts, in conjunction with the Augustana University Theatre Department and the Black Hills Playhouse, is putting on an all-abilities production of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.’

There will be a total of five performances at the Edith Mortensen Theatre at Augustana, including a performance with an interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing, and another that is autism and sensory-friendly.

Students get in for free and tickets for adults are $15.

Performance Dates:

Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. This performance will be interpreted for the deaf and hard of hearing

Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. This performance is autism and sensory-friendly.



You can learn more and purchase tickets on the LifeScape website.

