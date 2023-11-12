LifeScape Center for the Arts presenting all-abilities production of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr’
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, the LifeScape Center for the Arts, in conjunction with the Augustana University Theatre Department and the Black Hills Playhouse, is putting on an all-abilities production of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.’
There will be a total of five performances at the Edith Mortensen Theatre at Augustana, including a performance with an interpreter for the deaf and hard of hearing, and another that is autism and sensory-friendly.
Students get in for free and tickets for adults are $15.
Performance Dates:
- Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
- This performance will be interpreted for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
- This performance is autism and sensory-friendly.
You can learn more and purchase tickets on the LifeScape website.
