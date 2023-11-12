Lincoln finishes off O’Gorman and perfect season in 11AAA Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday night’s 11AAA State Championship game against city rival O’Gorman wasn’t exactly the near machine-like efficiency the Lincoln Patriot football team had displayed offensively during their record setting regular season.

Yet it was perfect in their eyes to complete a perfect season.

Overcoming turnovers and slow offensive start, a botched field goal-turned-touchdown near the end of the first half swung all momentum towards the Patriots who would dominate the third and fourth quarter en route to a 31-7 win that completed a 12-0 season and brought home the program’s first 11AAA State Championship since 2014.

Lincoln quarterback Tate Schafer was named Joe Robbie MVP going 23-34 for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also running for 33 yards. Sawyer Tolk was named the MVP back rushing for a ten yard touchdown, logging eight tackles, an interception and picking up 1.5 sacks.

Known for prolific and record setting offense, Lincoln sputtered for much of the first half after a promising start. Following a Mason Bolkema interception of O’Gorman’s Hayden Groos the Patriots drove and scored on a Jack Smith one yard touchdown run to go up 7-0.

That score would hold for most of the half with the Knight rising to meet Lincoln’s challenges with key takeaways in the second quarter. Samuel Marsh picked of a Schafer pass and Lathan Wilcox sacked and stripped Schafer later in the quarter leading to a Ryland Satter fumble recovery.

The Knights failed to capitalize because they too could not hang on to the ball. In total there were five turnovers that opening half.

The game turned on what appeared to be another mistake at first. Lincoln attempted a field goal but hold Tolk bobbled and fumbled it. Seeing daylight to his left, Tolk picked up the ball and dashed to the pylon where he was hit and crossed the plane of the goal line for a touchdown Lincoln took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

From then on the Patriots would dominate most of the rest of the game. Schafer hit Dawsom Siem for a 13-yard score with 3:45 left in the third. O’Gorman countered with Hayden Groos passing a 19-yard touchdown to Ryland Satter. SDSU would pull away, however, with Schafer finding Siem for another touchdown in the fourth and then hitting a 32-yard field goal.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.