More than $100k raised for Belmont University student killed by stray bullet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A GoFundMe created for a Belmont student who was shot while walking in a park near campus has reached more than $100,000 in raised funds.

WSMV reported 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig was hit in the head by a stray bullet while walking on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park on Nov. 7.

Her family said she died the next day.

Police took 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor into custody and charged him in connection to the shooting.

Ludwig played bass in a local band and majored in music business at Belmont.

The GoFundMe was created to raise money for medical and funeral expenses, as well as future projects for the family to honor Ludwig’s name.

Ludwig loved to give back to her community, according to WSMV, and started her own charity organization called “Play it Forward.” Ludwig would play at events back home, and all her tips and donations would go to charity.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.