Stampede earn weekend split with Omaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede split the weekend against the Omaha Lancers after winning 4-2 on Saturday evening in Sioux Falls. Scoring for the Stampede were JJ Wiebusch and Micah Berger, each marking two goals over the weekend, while Caleb Heil found the start between the pipes. The Herd sported specialty Military themed jerseys that were raffled off, benefiting Veterans Community Project and Warriors Never Give Up.

JJ Wiebusch found his second goal of the weekend just over halfway through the first frame of the game at 11:15. Assisted by Beckett Hendrickson and Kaz Sobieski, Wiebusch’s goal happened during a Stampede powerplay caused by Omaha’s Ryan Kusler being called for roughing at the 10:43 mark. Also scoring for a second time this weekend, and the second goal of his career, Micah Berger increased the Herd’s lead to two goals at the 16:33 mark. Berger was assisted by fellow forward Will McDonough and defenseman Jack Phelan.

The second period saw no changes to the scoreboard, but a trio of penalties kept things interesting. Omaha was called for two of the three penalties, but the Herd was unable to capitalize on the advantages like they did in the first period. An uneven matchup in shots on goal put the pressure on the Omaha goaltender, Mikhail Yegorov, when the Stampede marked 14 shots on his net while Omaha was only able to get three through to Caleb Heil.

The final frame was almost uneventful until 2:31 remained on the clock. Beckett Hendrickson tallied his second point of the night on his own goal, assisted by Chris Pelosi, 17:29 into the period, putting the Stampede up 3-1. Omaha then answered back after pulling their goaltender for the extra attacker, decreasing the Stampede’s lead to one goal. The Lancers kept their goaltender out until Hendrickson found his second goal of the night on their empty net, sealing the deal for the Stampede.

Caleb Heil improves to 5-4-0 this season after stopping 23-of-25 shots on his net and tabbing a 2.00 goals-against average. The goaltender now holds a goals-against average of 3.15 with a total save percentage of .878.

The Herd is back at the PREMIER Center on Friday for Pink in the Rink Night, benefiting the American Cancer Society. A specialty jersey auction is set to take place starting on Tuesday, more information to come on the Stampede’s social media.

