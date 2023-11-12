Avera Medical Minute
Teen Challenge of the Dakotas awarded $10,000 grant to support addiction recovery program

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) recently awarded a $10,000 South Dakota Fund grant to Teen Challenge of the Dakotas (TCD).

The grant will support programming through TCD to help young men recover from addiction.

“Thank you SDCF for this generous grant to help us here at Teen Challenge of the Dakotas,” said Mike Gilmartin, Executive Director at Teen Challenge of the Dakotas. “This financial investment will support our staff and the mission we’re all dedicated to, as we work to help men overcome serious life-controlling problems, which often include severe substance abuse and a variety of other related issues. When the hearts of men change, then their lives can change altogether.”

TCD operates out of a 20-acre campus and downtown facility in Brookings. Their programming works in two phases, starting with ten months of personal studies, group studies, and individualized mentorship, followed by a six-month re-entry into society program in partnership with Brookings area employers.

“Teen Challenge of the Dakotas has proven to be a good partner over the years,” says Ginger Niemann, SDCF Senior Program Officer. “We’re happy to support their residential recovery program assisting those who are struggling in life and need the focus to get back on track.”

