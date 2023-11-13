Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn

A 16-year-old Nebraska girl is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after allegedly stabbing her newborn to death.
By Amber Little
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORDON, Neb. (KOLN) - A 16-year-old Nebraska girl is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after allegedly stabbing her newborn to death, according to Gordon Police.

On Nov. 6, a Gordon Police officer went to the home following a report that a teenage girl had given birth and the baby was not breathing. According to the arrest warrant, the father of the teen girl met the officer at the door and told him the child was stillborn, and “it was too late.”

The officer went into a bedroom and found a teen girl squatting by the door and the girl’s mother holding an infant wrapped in a towel. The girl’s mother was reportedly hysterically crying and kept saying “she hurt him,” referring to her daughter hurting the baby and said “you can see the marks.”

Court documents reveal the officer saw the child’s throat had been cut through the wind pipe and there were multiple stab wounds on the left side of the chest. The officer started CPR until EMS arrived and took over.

The girl’s parents told the officer they saw their daughter open a drawer that normally contained a boning knife. The officer searched the drawer and noted that the knife was missing.

Officers were called to the home later after the girl’s father said he found the knife wrapped in a coat and hidden in a container in her closet. The officer said the knife had blood on the blade and handle and it was sent off to a lab for further testing.

The 16-year-old girl is being held without bond and due back in court on Thursday.

correction: This story has been corrected to indicate one of the witnesses at the home is the teenage girl's father, not the newborn's father.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Weible, shown speaking to a County of Board of Commissioners in Minnesota in 2022, moved...
Former small-town Minnesota mayor is behind the rise of electoral activism in South Dakota. He’s just getting started.
A packed house at the Codington County Extention Complex took part in a Veterans Day ceremony...
101 year old World War II veteran continues to inspire
Hannah Ekwall will be the new anchor of the weekend morning show.
Welcome, Hannah! Dakota News Now’s new weekend morning anchor
Photo left to right: REV Mike Gilmartin, Executive Director Teen Challenge of the Dakotas;...
Teen Challenge of the Dakotas awarded $10,000 grant to support addiction recovery program
The two-acre site located across from the Tri-Valley Elementary School came to be thanks to a...
City of Crooks breaks ground for new Veterans Park

Latest News

The Giving Depot is a new online bulletin board that’s managed by the Sioux Falls Area...
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation launches ‘The Giving Depot’
3 SD projects receive a combined $51 million for climate-smart agriculture
Police searching for driver who struck a pedestrian in Le Mars, IA
Wellness Collective
Wellness Collective