Augustana gets home rematch with Mankato to open NCAA Division Two Football Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana football will host a home playoff game. The NCAA announced Sunday evening that the NSIC Champion Vikings will host Minnesota State Saturday inside Kirkeby-Over stadium. Game time will be announced in the near future.

Tickets to Saturday’s contest will go on-sale Monday at 10 a.m. at //GoAugie.com/Tickets. Prices are $15 for reserved seats, $10 for general admission, $5 for youth and $3 for college students.

Augustana, the outright NSIC Champion, enters the playoff field as the No. 4 seed with a 10-1 record.

Minnesota State is 9-2 in 2023.

The two teams played earlier this season at Kirkeby-Over Stadium on October 21st with Augie upsetting the then-third ranked Mavericks 28-10.

The NCAA does not officially rank seeds 5-7 in the final regional ranking.

For the full 2023 NCAA Division II Football Bracket, click here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.