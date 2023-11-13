Chemotherapy shortages hit home in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The national publication Becker’s Review states nearly two in three hospitals struggle with cancer drug shortages.

Our I-team received a tip that those shortages could be affecting South Dakota patients.

A viewer alerted us to an alleged incident at Prairie Lakes in Watertown. They claim a cancer patient was turned away from a chemotherapy treatment because the medicine was not available and was told there was hope more would arrive the following week.

We followed up with Prairie Lakes and received a response:

“There is currently a nationwide shortage of cancer drugs affecting cancer facilities, and the Prairie Lakes Cancer Center is not immune to this shortage. Physicians and staff work closely with each oncology patient to ensure the best personal plan of care currently available is communicated and put forth,” said Lydia Newman, director of marketing with Prairie Lakes Healthcare System.

We also want to know if this could affect patients at other South Dakota facilities. An Avera spokesperson tells us:

“At this time, the shortages have not directly impacted patients at Avera as our pharmacists, physicians, and administrators are working with professional and advocacy groups to maintain supply availability for these medications. Avera’s integrated health system allows us to move medications between our multiple facilities in a nimble way, ensuring our patients are taken care of. If shortages are prolonged, caring for patients with cancer may become a challenge. We are already taking measures to use our supplies wisely without negatively impacting patient outcomes,” said Thomas Johnson, Avera VP of hospital pharmacy and laboratory services.

Sanford Health also responded to our request: “We currently have an adequate supply of chemotherapy treatments available for patients at Sanford Health and are taking a team-based approach to mitigate the effects of the national chemotherapy drug shortage. Our pharmacy team works proactively, planning ahead and working with manufacturers to ensure we have an adequate supply of appropriate oncologic therapies that provide our patients with the best cancer care and treatment,” said Aly Howard, director of pharmaceutical services at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.

The University of Utah Drug Information Services department researched the reason behind the shortages and found over half of manufacturers either didn’t know or didn’t want to reveal the reason for the shortages.

Across the nation, some facilities are cutting back on dosing.

According to cancer.net, it’s best to ask your doctor if there’s a shortage of the medicine you’ve been prescribed and if there’s enough for your full regimen. From there, you can discuss your treatment plan together.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.