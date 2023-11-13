Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes who stayed through trials of 2022 take moment to savor success of 2023

USD sets D1 era win marks with comeback victory on senior day over UND
Coyotes savor turnaround season
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A year ago the South Dakota Coyote football team finished a forgettable 3-8 season with one of worst senior days in program history, a depressing 58-14 loss to Northern Iowa.

As several players opted to leave via the transfer portal, others stayed to grind, vowing to change the outcome and direction of their team.

One year later it’s clear they’ve done just that.

In a stark contrast to that scene in 2022, South Dakota defeated North Dakota 14-10 on 2023′s Senior Day. It didn’t come easy, with USD overcoming two endzone turnovers and a 10 point second half deficit.

Of course the same could be said for everything this program has gone through to turn itself around to the point that, a year after reaching one of the lowest marks in USD football history, they won a program record sixth Missouri Valley Football Conference game and matched their record for most wins Division One with eight.

And, oh by the way, they’re far from done! Should the Yotes take their regular season finale next Saturday at winless Western Illinois they will virtually lock up a top eight seed and bye into the FCS Playoffs’ 2nd round for the first time in South Dakota’s Division One history.

Kickoff in Macomb is set for 1:00 PM.

