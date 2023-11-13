Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Championship Week SEASON FINALE (11-12-23)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football & a salute to South Dakota State Champions!
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football featuring our salute to State Champions in South Dakota!
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You could make an argument that this might have been the greatest football season ever in these parts with historic moments, players and teams across the college and high school landscape in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota.

With the prep season coming to a close in the Rushmore State we salute state champions and say goodbye to a remarkable year in the season finale of Gridiron Greatness.

Click on the video viewer to watch!

