Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week recognized

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds of people in South Dakota are without a home, and even more go hungry every day.

Monday marks the first day of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Throughout the week, there will be multiple events and fundraisers to raise awareness about hunger and homelessness in the community.

On Monday, Mayor Paul TenHaken visited the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House to read a proclamation recognizing the number of people who seek help from nonprofit agencies in the community.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House has served more than 1,600 guests so far this year and serves 175 guests every night.

Monday marks the first day of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Memorial service held

A memorial service was also held Monday to kick off the week.

People gathered at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and walked to the memorial service at the Big Sioux River on 6th Street.

The memorial honored those who have passed while using local nonprofit services.

“This is hard to see all these people that we lost — our people, our family. We’re all one. We just need to all look out for each other, be there for each other, pray for each other,” said memorial attendee Audrey Hall.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.