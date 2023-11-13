Avera Medical Minute
Hy-Vee to close on Thanksgiving

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hy-Vee announced Monday that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving Day so that its employees can enjoy the holiday with friends and family.

On Nov. 23, all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits stores, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits locations will be closed.

Customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at all Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations on Thanksgiving Day.

“As we head into the holiday season, we want to once again show our appreciation for all our hardworking employees by providing them with quality time to spend with their loved ones,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s CEO. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, our employees can focus on and enjoy their own celebrations.”

Customers who purchase holiday meal packs will be able to schedule a time to pick up their order in-store prior to the Thanksgiving holiday or via curbside pickup from 8 – 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Hy-Vee grocery stores. Customers can order holiday meal packs by calling their local Hy-Vee store or by ordering online.

All Hy-Vee corporate offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

For more information on specific store locations or hours, please visit www.hy-vee.com/stores.

All Hy-Vee offices and store locations will also be closed on Christmas day.

