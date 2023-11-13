Jackrabbit defense ends the march of the Penguins (offense)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (Dakota News Now) - The defending FCS National Champion South Dakota Jackrabbits continue to tread ground that is, by now, familiar, yet still impressive and remarkable.

In what will more than likely be their final road game of the year, South Dakota State dominated 22nd ranked Youngstown State 34-0 for their 24th consecutive win. The Rabbits first shutout of the season clinched a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship.

Defense was clearly the star of the show inholding a Penguin offense that came into the game averaging 34 points to just 207 total yards in pitching the shutout.

The Jacks wrap up the regular season with senior day in Brookings on Saturday at 2 against Missouri State. Victory clinches their second straight outright Missouri Valley Football Conference title and top seed in the FCS Playoffs.

