Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jackrabbit defense ends the march of the Penguins (offense)

SDSU shuts out Youngstown State team averaging 34 points per game
Defense dominates high scoring Penguin attack
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (Dakota News Now) - The defending FCS National Champion South Dakota Jackrabbits continue to tread ground that is, by now, familiar, yet still impressive and remarkable.

In what will more than likely be their final road game of the year, South Dakota State dominated 22nd ranked Youngstown State 34-0 for their 24th consecutive win. The Rabbits first shutout of the season clinched a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship.

Defense was clearly the star of the show inholding a Penguin offense that came into the game averaging 34 points to just 207 total yards in pitching the shutout.

The Jacks wrap up the regular season with senior day in Brookings on Saturday at 2 against Missouri State. Victory clinches their second straight outright Missouri Valley Football Conference title and top seed in the FCS Playoffs.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is the headliner at the World Freedom Initiative conference...
Noem speaks at conservative conference in Paris, France
Rick Weible, shown speaking to a County of Board of Commissioners in Minnesota in 2022, moved...
Former small-town Minnesota mayor is behind the rise of electoral activism in South Dakota. He’s just getting started.
Hannah Ekwall will be the new anchor of the weekend morning show.
Welcome, Hannah! Dakota News Now’s new weekend morning anchor
Warner outscores Deubrook in wild, record-setting 9-A title game
Warner outscores Deubrook in wildest SD FB Playoff game in history
Samuel Swanson
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls teen located

Latest News

Avon Pirates celebrate winning the 2023 SDHSAA State 9B Football Championship
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Championship Week SEASON FINALE (11-12-23)
Lincoln Patriots celebrate their 2023 State 11AAA Football Championship
PATRIOTS’ YEAR: Lincoln’s dominant season ends with decisive 11AAA state title game win
USD Football takes field on Veteran's Day
Coyotes who stayed through trials of 2022 take moment to savor success of 2023
Northwestern's Michael Storey hauls in touchdown against Jamestown
Northwestern rips Jamestown to complete perfect season