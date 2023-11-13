Jingle Bell Run races to a cure for arthritis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run is coming back on Black Friday this year, and racers will jingle all the way to a cure for the 150,000 South Dakotans living with arthritis while wearing festive costumes and accessories.

Taylor Van Emmerik, Lead Organizer of the Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run, joined Dakota News Now in-studio to tell us more.

The event starts just before the Parade of Lights on Nov. 24. All of the registration fees and fundraising go toward a great cause. Register and learn more here.

