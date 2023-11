SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country star Lainey Wilson will be bringing her “Country’s Cool Again” tour to Sioux Falls in 2024.

The concert is set to take place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on November 9, 2024, with special guests Jackson Dean and Zach Top.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. CT.

Concert Announcement! 🎤✨ Lainey Wilson's Country's Cool Again Tour with special guests Jackson Dean & Zach Top is coming... Posted by Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Monday, November 13, 2023

