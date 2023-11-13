Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One dead, at least 4 others injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at...
FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - One person is dead and at least four others were injured after a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University, KNOE reports.

A suspect is in custody

According to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system, the stabbing happened at Lambright Intramural.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Weible, shown speaking to a County of Board of Commissioners in Minnesota in 2022, moved...
Former small-town Minnesota mayor is behind the rise of electoral activism in South Dakota. He’s just getting started.
A packed house at the Codington County Extention Complex took part in a Veterans Day ceremony...
101 year old World War II veteran continues to inspire
Hannah Ekwall will be the new anchor of the weekend morning show.
Welcome, Hannah! Dakota News Now’s new weekend morning anchor
Photo left to right: REV Mike Gilmartin, Executive Director Teen Challenge of the Dakotas;...
Teen Challenge of the Dakotas awarded $10,000 grant to support addiction recovery program
The two-acre site located across from the Tri-Valley Elementary School came to be thanks to a...
City of Crooks breaks ground for new Veterans Park

Latest News

FILE - Troy McConnell was hit by a deer and a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 247.
Man killed after being hit by deer and vehicle on highway, coroner confirms
Prairie grass sways in the wind in western South Dakota.
3 SD projects receive a combined $51 million for climate-smart agriculture
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
Army Special Operations Command mourns 5 US troops killed in helicopter crash
CALTRANS teams survey the damage after a massive fire under an I-10 overpass in Los Angeles.
A closure on I-10 after a massive fire tests Los Angeles drivers during rush hour