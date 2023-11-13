Man killed in crash near Pierre

HUGHES COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 19-year-old South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a crash in Hughes County.

The crash happened at about 4:32 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety reports that a 2023 Chevy 2500 and a Jeep collided head-on on SD 1804, 11 miles north of Pierre.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep — 19-year-old Hayden Schmautz of Ft. Pierre — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Seatbelt use is under investigation.

The driver of the 2023 Chevy 2500 — 27-year-old Adan Ignacio Garcia of New Mexico — sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

He was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

