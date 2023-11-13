Matters of the State: VP nomination for Noem?; Track for Amtrak in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the race for the GOP Presidential nomination.

Political analyst Jeff Stein joins the program to break down the third Republican debate, two months from the Iowa Caucus. Stein also shares why he believes Gov. Kristi Noem will be Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 Election.

Parker Brown has the latest on the ongoing divide between Lincoln County landowners and the South Dakota Dept. of Corrections over the planned location for the new state penitentiary.

And Cooper Seamer shares more from his reporting on a push to bring Amtrak to South Dakota.

