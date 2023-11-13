SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cinnamon from Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is the star of our very first Meet a Rescue Monday! Cinnamon is a senior dog who would be an easy match for just about any lifestyle or adopter.

Ashley Bartholomaus joined Dakota News Now to share more about Cinnamon and the mission of the organization.

Read more about Cinnamon and how you can adopt her here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.