Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nice and mild weather settling in

A little breezy for some of us
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off our new week with plenty of sunshine and some absolutely fantastic temperatures! Highs will be in the 60s all around the region, but the wind will start to pick up in northern and western parts of the region. In fact, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for parts of south central South Dakota this afternoon and evening.

It will be breezy in eastern parts of the region Tuesday, but temperatures will be staying nice with highs in the 50s. We’ll keep that gorgeous, mild weather rolling through the middle of the week. High temperatures should stay in the 60s for most of us through Thursday with highs falling into the 50s on Friday.

Over the weekend, highs will stay in the 50s and we have a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday. Heading into next week, highs could dip into the 40s by the end of next week, but it looks like the dry weather will continue.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Weible, shown speaking to a County of Board of Commissioners in Minnesota in 2022, moved...
Former small-town Minnesota mayor is behind the rise of electoral activism in South Dakota. He’s just getting started.
A packed house at the Codington County Extention Complex took part in a Veterans Day ceremony...
101 year old World War II veteran continues to inspire
Hannah Ekwall will be the new anchor of the weekend morning show.
Welcome, Hannah! Dakota News Now’s new weekend morning anchor
Photo left to right: REV Mike Gilmartin, Executive Director Teen Challenge of the Dakotas;...
Teen Challenge of the Dakotas awarded $10,000 grant to support addiction recovery program
The two-acre site located across from the Tri-Valley Elementary School came to be thanks to a...
City of Crooks breaks ground for new Veterans Park

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Well above normal temperatures for the week ahead
Sunday Night's First Alert Forecast
Sunday Evening's First Alert Forecast
Sunday Morning's First Alert Forecast