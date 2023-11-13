Nice and mild weather settling in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off our new week with plenty of sunshine and some absolutely fantastic temperatures! Highs will be in the 60s all around the region, but the wind will start to pick up in northern and western parts of the region. In fact, a Wind Advisory will be in effect for parts of south central South Dakota this afternoon and evening.

It will be breezy in eastern parts of the region Tuesday, but temperatures will be staying nice with highs in the 50s. We’ll keep that gorgeous, mild weather rolling through the middle of the week. High temperatures should stay in the 60s for most of us through Thursday with highs falling into the 50s on Friday.

Over the weekend, highs will stay in the 50s and we have a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday. Heading into next week, highs could dip into the 40s by the end of next week, but it looks like the dry weather will continue.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.