O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli qualifies for Nike Cross Country Nationals next month

South Dakota State AA Cross Country champion finishes fourth at Nike Cross Heartland Regional
South Dakota State AA Champion finishes 4th at Sunday's Nike Cross Heartland Regional in Sioux Falls
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every year some of the top runners in the country and midwest come to Sioux Falls and Yankton Trails Park for the Nike Cross Country Heartland Regional.

Almost every time a runner from the host state of South Dakota rises to the occasion and qualifies for the national meet.

This year it was O’Gorman junior Libby Castelli’s turn.

South Dakota’s State AA Cross Country Champion finished the girls championship 5K race in fourth place with a time of 17:20.8. By virtue of finishing in the top five Castelli qualifies for the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon, on December 2nd.

Forest Lake’s Norah Hushhagen, a Minnesota State Cross Champion, won the race in 17:07.3 and edged out Kansas State Champion Katelyn Rupe (17:07.6).

The boys 5K championship race proved even closer with Minnesota State Champion Robert Mechura (14:32.0) beating Wisconsin State Champion Manny Putz (14:32.1) in a photo finish.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights!

You can see full results by clicking HERE .

