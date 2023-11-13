PATRIOTS’ YEAR: Lincoln’s dominant season ends with decisive 11AAA state title game win

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots’ football team sprinted ahead of the 11AAA pack all season long, reaching the finish line last night with another dominating performance despite some early resistance from a stingy O’Gorman defense in the championship game at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.

Sawyer Tolk turning a rough field goal long snap into a touchdown late in the first half proved to be the turning point in a 7-0 game, as the Patriots would outscore the Knights 24-7 the rest of the way to win 31-7 and claim their first state title since 2014. In the process they completed a dominant 12-0 season in which only one of their games, last week’s 28-20 State Semifinal win over Brandon Valley, was decided by one score.

