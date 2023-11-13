Avera Medical Minute
Police searching for driver who struck a pedestrian in Le Mars, IA

(WVVA)
By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Le Mars Police Department says they are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Le Mars Police, the hit-and-run happened at about 7:25 p.m. in Le Mars at the intersection of 6th Ave and 4th Street SW. Police say a 45-year-old woman was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck by a southbound pickup truck. After the woman was struck, police say the pickup left the scene.

The pedestrian, who police have not identified at this time, received serious injuries and was sent to a Le Mars hospital before being transferred to a Sioux City hospital.

Le Mars Police describe the vehicle that struck the pedestrian as a newer model, red four-door pickup. Police say they are working on getting surveillance footage of the pickup and plan to share a screenshot of it with local media.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to contact the Le Mars Police Department at (712) 546-4113.

