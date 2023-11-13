Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Reese’s Caramel Big Cups are making a comeback due to popular demand

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”
The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”(The Hershey Company via PR Newswire)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Hershey Company has announced it’s bringing back caramel to its popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The company is introducing Reese’s Caramel Big Cup in regular and king sizes.

Hershey’s discontinued the product in 2006, but a change.org petition that started two years ago urged the company to bring it back.

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”

They can be found in stores starting Friday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Weible, shown speaking to a County of Board of Commissioners in Minnesota in 2022, moved...
Former small-town Minnesota mayor is behind the rise of electoral activism in South Dakota. He’s just getting started.
A packed house at the Codington County Extention Complex took part in a Veterans Day ceremony...
101 year old World War II veteran continues to inspire
Hannah Ekwall will be the new anchor of the weekend morning show.
Welcome, Hannah! Dakota News Now’s new weekend morning anchor
Photo left to right: REV Mike Gilmartin, Executive Director Teen Challenge of the Dakotas;...
Teen Challenge of the Dakotas awarded $10,000 grant to support addiction recovery program
The two-acre site located across from the Tri-Valley Elementary School came to be thanks to a...
City of Crooks breaks ground for new Veterans Park

Latest News

FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai has...
Hyundai joins Honda and Toyota in raising wages after auto union wins gains in deals with Detroit 3
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
At least 4 people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say
Louisiana Tech University student Jacoby Johnson was arrested on campus following a stabbing...
Louisiana Tech student arrested following stabbing incident on campus
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
FBI, Capitol police testify in the trial of the man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband
Three family members are still missing, and the son of a Hollywood agent was arrested.
Son of former Hollywood agent arrested after gruesome discovery