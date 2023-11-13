Avera Medical Minute
Seeds of Change partners with Great Plains Zoo, Butterfly House & Aquarium

Seeds of Change partners with Great Plains Zoo, Butterfly House & Aquarium
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Butterfly House & Aquarium and Great Plains Zoo are embarking on a new conservation partnership with Minnesota-based Seeds of Change Research.

Seeds of Change is a nonprofit providing immersive, original research experiences in Costa Rica for high school students in grades 9-12. Conservation Director Stephanie Arne and Aquarium Director Michelle Coley joined Dakota News Now to tell us more.

The public is invited to learn more at an upcoming informational session on Wednesday, November 15 from 6-7 pm at the Great Plains Zoo Education Center.

