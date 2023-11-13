Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation launches ‘The Giving Depot’

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret the Sioux Falls community has a big heart when it comes to giving. Now, there’s a new place that aims to connect givers and doers.

The Giving Depot is a new online bulletin board that’s managed by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

The site showcases nonprofits and their work in the community.

Each listing includes details about pressing needs and links to learn more.

It also features giving opportunities across a variety of sectors.

Check out The Giving Depot here: sfacf.org/giving/depot.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Weible, shown speaking to a County of Board of Commissioners in Minnesota in 2022, moved...
Former small-town Minnesota mayor is behind the rise of electoral activism in South Dakota. He’s just getting started.
A packed house at the Codington County Extention Complex took part in a Veterans Day ceremony...
101 year old World War II veteran continues to inspire
Hannah Ekwall will be the new anchor of the weekend morning show.
Welcome, Hannah! Dakota News Now’s new weekend morning anchor
Photo left to right: REV Mike Gilmartin, Executive Director Teen Challenge of the Dakotas;...
Teen Challenge of the Dakotas awarded $10,000 grant to support addiction recovery program
The two-acre site located across from the Tri-Valley Elementary School came to be thanks to a...
City of Crooks breaks ground for new Veterans Park

Latest News

3 SD projects receive a combined $51 million for climate-smart agriculture
Wellness Collective
Wellness Collective
Jingle Bell Run races to a cure for arthritis
Jingle Bell Run races to a cure for arthritis
Jingle Bell Run races to a cure for arthritis
Jingle Bell Run races to a cure for arthritis