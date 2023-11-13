Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation launches ‘The Giving Depot’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret the Sioux Falls community has a big heart when it comes to giving. Now, there’s a new place that aims to connect givers and doers.

The Giving Depot is a new online bulletin board that’s managed by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

The site showcases nonprofits and their work in the community.

Each listing includes details about pressing needs and links to learn more.

It also features giving opportunities across a variety of sectors.

Check out The Giving Depot here: sfacf.org/giving/depot.

