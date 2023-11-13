Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota hunter fatally shot in Meade County

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead after being shot while hunting near Red Owl, South Dakota, on Sunday.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in an area north of Red Owl.

Deputies arrived and found a male subject who had been shot one time, while he was walking through a field, according to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office. 

The subject was identified as 30-year-old Dylan Evans of Piedmont. The Meade County Sheriff’s Office reported that Evans had been hunting with several other subjects, including several juveniles when he was shot.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency units from the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks and the Enning Ambulance Service also responded.

The Meade County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

