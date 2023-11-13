Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota representative announces resignation

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of Representatives, citing ongoing health issues.

Olson has represented District 34 since 2019.

Upon Olson’s resignation, Gov. Kristi Noem requested public input on filling the District 34 vacancy.

Olson is the second lawmaker to resign in a few months.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Weible, shown speaking to a County of Board of Commissioners in Minnesota in 2022, moved...
Former small-town Minnesota mayor is behind the rise of electoral activism in South Dakota. He’s just getting started.
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
Matters of the State: VP nomination for Noem?; Track for Amtrak in South Dakota
Hannah Ekwall will be the new anchor of the weekend morning show.
Welcome, Hannah! Dakota News Now’s new weekend morning anchor
A packed house at the Codington County Extention Complex took part in a Veterans Day ceremony...
101 year old World War II veteran continues to inspire

Latest News

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Tyler Roney's Monday Evening Forecast
Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week recognized
Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week recognized
Renovated Mitchell Tech Radiologic Technology department completed
Students tour new radiologic tech lab at Mitchell Tech