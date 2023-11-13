South Dakota representative announces resignation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of Representatives, citing ongoing health issues.

Olson has represented District 34 since 2019.

Upon Olson’s resignation, Gov. Kristi Noem requested public input on filling the District 34 vacancy.

Olson is the second lawmaker to resign in a few months.

