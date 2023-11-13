Students tour new radiologic tech lab at Mitchell Tech

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the need for health care workers continues to grow, especially in rural areas, Mitchell Tech hopes to help fill those holes in the workforce thanks to a gift from Avera Health.

Last year, the provider announced it would match funding that Mitchell had budgeted for its radiologic technology program.

This allows for a new x-ray system — similar to one Avera uses at its facilities — within the campus center building.

The school says this renovation will enhance the student experience and allow for increased hands-on practice time on campus before heading out into clinical sites across the state.

“Like every industry, health care is not immune to workforce challenges, so it’s really important for these students and these programs as they are going to the people working at hospitals and our communities to help take care of our patients,” said Hillary Rockwell, CEO of Avera Queen of Peace.

The updated department features two traditional lab spaces with an improved mobile lab acting as a pass-through emergency department.

