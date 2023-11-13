Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Students tour new radiologic tech lab at Mitchell Tech

As the need for health care workers continues to grow, especially in rural areas, Mitchell Tech hopes to help fill those holes in the workforce thanks to a gift
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the need for health care workers continues to grow, especially in rural areas, Mitchell Tech hopes to help fill those holes in the workforce thanks to a gift from Avera Health.

Last year, the provider announced it would match funding that Mitchell had budgeted for its radiologic technology program.

This allows for a new x-ray system — similar to one Avera uses at its facilities — within the campus center building.

The school says this renovation will enhance the student experience and allow for increased hands-on practice time on campus before heading out into clinical sites across the state.

“Like every industry, health care is not immune to workforce challenges, so it’s really important for these students and these programs as they are going to the people working at hospitals and our communities to help take care of our patients,” said Hillary Rockwell, CEO of Avera Queen of Peace.

The updated department features two traditional lab spaces with an improved mobile lab acting as a pass-through emergency department.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Weible, shown speaking to a County of Board of Commissioners in Minnesota in 2022, moved...
Former small-town Minnesota mayor is behind the rise of electoral activism in South Dakota. He’s just getting started.
16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
Matters of the State: VP nomination for Noem?; Track for Amtrak in South Dakota
Hannah Ekwall will be the new anchor of the weekend morning show.
Welcome, Hannah! Dakota News Now’s new weekend morning anchor
A packed house at the Codington County Extention Complex took part in a Veterans Day ceremony...
101 year old World War II veteran continues to inspire

Latest News

Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week recognized
Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week recognized
Students tour new radiologic tech lab at Mitchell Tech
Students tour new radiologic tech lab at Mitchell Tech
Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week recognized
Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week recognized
Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week recognized