Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A top student at Webster Area High School

WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chayse Shoemaker is a top student at Webster Area High School with a 4.08 GPA and a strong work ethic.

“I put a lot of time into my schoolwork and I’ve also taken lots of dual credits getting ready for college. So, that has really pushed my GPA along,” said Shoemaker.

“He’s taken a rigorous course load. He knows what he wants and he has gone for it and done what he needs to do academically,” said Chelsea Larson, a counselor at Webster Area.

Shoemaker is also very active in robotics and FFA. He also announces many of the Bearcats sporting events.

“I’ve been very involved in robotics and, I think, a lot of my peers in robotics really pushed me along to try to get me to where I should be or where I am now,” said Shoemaker.

“He does a very good job. He’s very patient. He works well with our younger students. He’s one of our heads for robotics and he works well with all of the kids and gets them involved,” said Larson.

Shoemaker plans to go to Lake Area Tech next year. After college, he plans on coming home.

“I really enjoy ag stuff. You know, I grew up on our family farm outside of Webster and ever since I was young, I knew that that’s what I wanted to do. So, that’s my plan when I get out of college. I’ll come back on the farm,” said Shoemaker.

“I’m excited to have Chayse come back to our community because I think he’s going to do great things. He’s service-orientated. He’s willing to help and he’s willing to work,” said Larson.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Shoemaker gets a $250 scholarship from the Lake Region Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

