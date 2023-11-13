Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

You can get paid to watch holiday movies

FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.
FILE - CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If your favorite holiday tradition is grabbing a blanket, a hot drink and the television remote, this might be the job for you.

CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer to watch 25 movies in 25 days.

The chosen candidate has to keep track of each flick and rank them based on nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling and holiday cheer.

For their work, the Chief of Cheer will get $2,500 plus a year’s subscription to seven streaming services.

The best part is there is no list to stick to.

The winner gets to pick their favorite holiday movie whether that is a Hallmark rom-com, an animated classic or an action thriller like “Die Hard.”

CableTV.com is accepting applications on their website through Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Weible, shown speaking to a County of Board of Commissioners in Minnesota in 2022, moved...
Former small-town Minnesota mayor is behind the rise of electoral activism in South Dakota. He’s just getting started.
A packed house at the Codington County Extention Complex took part in a Veterans Day ceremony...
101 year old World War II veteran continues to inspire
Hannah Ekwall will be the new anchor of the weekend morning show.
Welcome, Hannah! Dakota News Now’s new weekend morning anchor
Photo left to right: REV Mike Gilmartin, Executive Director Teen Challenge of the Dakotas;...
Teen Challenge of the Dakotas awarded $10,000 grant to support addiction recovery program
The two-acre site located across from the Tri-Valley Elementary School came to be thanks to a...
City of Crooks breaks ground for new Veterans Park

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Donald Trump Jr. returns to the stand as defense looks to undercut New York civil fraud claims
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott abruptly ends 2024 presidential bid, shocking even his campaign staff
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded
Singer/songwriter Lainey Wilson will bring her “Country’s Cool Again Tour” to Arkansas.
Lainey Wilson is coming to Sioux Falls
The U.S. military has identified the five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on Friday: from...
The Pentagon identifies the 5 US troops killed in a military helicopter crash over the Mediterranean