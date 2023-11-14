Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 13th

USD Football, Athlete of the Week and College Basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bob Nielson talks about the importance of USD’s final game at Western Illinois. Luke Bormann led his Parkston Trojans to the State 9-AA football championship. And men’s and women’s college basketball highlights from Manhattan, KS, Sioux Falls and a doubleheader in Madison.

