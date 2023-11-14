Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say

Officials are investigating after a girl died after being found in a laundry hamper. (SOURCE: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl was found dead in a laundry hamper.

The Trussville Police Department said the girl was identified as Khloe Teresa Williamson.

Officials said she was taken to St. Vincent’s East by Trussville Fire and Rescue after she was found in the family’s home.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the girl’s cause of death is pending “additional laboratory studies.”

In a statement from Trussville City Schools posted on X, Superintendent Dr. Patrick Martin said the girl was the daughter of a teacher in the school district.

“This student was a precious, smart and inquisitive child whose heartbreaking loss affects us all,” the statement reads in part.

The superintendent said counselors will be available on-site for students and staff as they grieve the loss.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the child’s death.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
South Dakota hunter fatally shot in Meade County
Man killed in crash near Pierre
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
Matters of the State: VP nomination for Noem?; Track for Amtrak in South Dakota

Latest News

ESPN's Dick Vitale says his vocal cord cancer is in remission, but his voice still needs to rest.
Legendary announcer Dick Vitale says his voice is still healing following cancer treatments
Metro Communications, McCrossan Boys Ranch and Pettigrew Elementary School were all named Paint...
Annual ‘Paint the Plow’ winners announced
Annual Paint the Plow winners announced
Annual Paint the Plow winners announced
New York City Mayor Eric Adams leaves a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport, after...
NYC mayor deflects key questions on FBI probe, but he insists the law was followed
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department