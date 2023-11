SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced the winners of this year’s “Paint the Plow” competition on Tuesday.

Metro Communications, McCrossan Boys Ranch and Pettigrew Elementary School were all named winners.

The winning plows will be on display in the annual Parade of Lights on Nov. 24.

