Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Another warm and breezy day

Above average temps keep rolling
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It will be breezy in eastern parts of the region today. Wind gusts around 40 mph will be possible with stronger gusts east of I-29. Some parts of southern Minnesota will be in a Wind Advisory until 5 p.m. for wind gusts around 50 mph possible. Despite the wind, we’re going to have another great day with high temps in the 60s for almost everyone.

We’ll keep that gorgeous, mild weather rolling through the middle of the week. High temperatures should stay in the 60s for most of us through Thursday with highs falling into the 50s on Friday.

Changes that we need to alert you to will occur beginning this weekend. Over the weekend, highs will stay in the 50s and we have a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday. Heading into next week, highs could dip into the 40s by the end of next week, but it looks like the dry weather will continue. As we head toward Thanksgiving, cooler air is likely to move back in.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
South Dakota hunter fatally shot in Meade County
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Man killed in crash near Pierre
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
Matters of the State: VP nomination for Noem?; Track for Amtrak in South Dakota

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Above normal temperatures and quiet weather expected for the week
Tyler Roney's Monday Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Well above normal temperatures for the week ahead
Sunday Night's First Alert Forecast