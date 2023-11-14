Another warm and breezy day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It will be breezy in eastern parts of the region today. Wind gusts around 40 mph will be possible with stronger gusts east of I-29. Some parts of southern Minnesota will be in a Wind Advisory until 5 p.m. for wind gusts around 50 mph possible. Despite the wind, we’re going to have another great day with high temps in the 60s for almost everyone.

We’ll keep that gorgeous, mild weather rolling through the middle of the week. High temperatures should stay in the 60s for most of us through Thursday with highs falling into the 50s on Friday.

Changes that we need to alert you to will occur beginning this weekend. Over the weekend, highs will stay in the 50s and we have a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday. Heading into next week, highs could dip into the 40s by the end of next week, but it looks like the dry weather will continue. As we head toward Thanksgiving, cooler air is likely to move back in.

