Chamber of Commerce mixer encourages networking among Young Professionals

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Holiday Fair & Mixer and encouraging those from the Young Professionals Network to utilize the event to
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Holiday Fair & Mixer and encouraging those from the Young Professionals Network to utilize the event to make connections in the community.

The Holiday Fair & Mixer takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on November 21 at The District in Sioux Falls. Attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards, and admission is free. Find out more about the event here.

