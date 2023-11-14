College basketball recap has SDSU men lose, DSU sweeps DWU and USF women start season with win over Mount Marty

MANHATTAN, KS, MADISON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In men’s basketball Monday night the SDSU men went to Manhattan, KS to play Kansas State. Charley Easley led the Jacks with 21 points. But the Wildcats pulled away for a 91-68 win. Cam Carter led K-State with 25 points and Tylor Perry had 22.

And the Fieldhouse in Madison it was a wild finish in the men’s game. It was back and forth the entire game and came down to the final seconds. Randy Rosenquist scored with 3 seconds left to make it 76-74 DWU. But Uzo Dibiamaka took an in-bounds pass from Brayden Pankonen and hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired. He had 14 points to lead the Trojans who had 5 players in double figures. Ethan Determan with 26 led DWU in scoring. Jakob Dobkey had 18 for the Tigers who fell to 3-1. DSU is now 5-3.

In women’s games, Savannah Walsdorf had 22 to lead Dakota State (4-2) past DWU 93-75. Freshman Cierra Watkins came off the bench with 13 and Tabor Teel had 12. For DWU Emma Yost had 18 and Fryda Grace had 19. 5 Lady T’s were in double figures.

And at The Stewart Center, USF tipped off it’s season with a 66-32 win over Mount Marty. Riley Moreland led the Cougars with 15 points and Miss Basketball from Hamlin Kami Wadsworth had 12 as 4 Cougars were in double figures.

