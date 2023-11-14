Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

College basketball recap has SDSU men lose, DSU sweeps DWU and USF women start season with win over Mount Marty

DSU men beat DWU with buzzer beater!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, KS, MADISON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In men’s basketball Monday night the SDSU men went to Manhattan, KS to play Kansas State. Charley Easley led the Jacks with 21 points. But the Wildcats pulled away for a 91-68 win. Cam Carter led K-State with 25 points and Tylor Perry had 22.

And the Fieldhouse in Madison it was a wild finish in the men’s game. It was back and forth the entire game and came down to the final seconds. Randy Rosenquist scored with 3 seconds left to make it 76-74 DWU. But Uzo Dibiamaka took an in-bounds pass from Brayden Pankonen and hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired. He had 14 points to lead the Trojans who had 5 players in double figures. Ethan Determan with 26 led DWU in scoring. Jakob Dobkey had 18 for the Tigers who fell to 3-1. DSU is now 5-3.

In women’s games, Savannah Walsdorf had 22 to lead Dakota State (4-2) past DWU 93-75. Freshman Cierra Watkins came off the bench with 13 and Tabor Teel had 12. For DWU Emma Yost had 18 and Fryda Grace had 19. 5 Lady T’s were in double figures.

And at The Stewart Center, USF tipped off it’s season with a 66-32 win over Mount Marty. Riley Moreland led the Cougars with 15 points and Miss Basketball from Hamlin Kami Wadsworth had 12 as 4 Cougars were in double figures.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
South Dakota hunter fatally shot in Meade County
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Man killed in crash near Pierre
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
Matters of the State: VP nomination for Noem?; Track for Amtrak in South Dakota

Latest News

Luke Borman leads Parkston to 2nd State Football Championship
Luke Bormann leads Parkston both on and off the field to 9-AA State Football Title
Bob Nielson knows his Coyotes must win season finale at Western Illinois
USD football must close out regular season with win at Western Illinois says Bob Nielson
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 13th
10pm Sportscast Monday, November 13th
Luke Borman leads Parkston to 2nd State Football Championship
Luke Bormann leads his Parkston Trojans to 2nd State Football title in school history