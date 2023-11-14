College basketball recap has SDSU men lose, DSU sweeps DWU and USF women start season with win over Mount Marty
DSU men beat DWU with buzzer beater!
MANHATTAN, KS, MADISON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In men’s basketball Monday night the SDSU men went to Manhattan, KS to play Kansas State. Charley Easley led the Jacks with 21 points. But the Wildcats pulled away for a 91-68 win. Cam Carter led K-State with 25 points and Tylor Perry had 22.
And the Fieldhouse in Madison it was a wild finish in the men’s game. It was back and forth the entire game and came down to the final seconds. Randy Rosenquist scored with 3 seconds left to make it 76-74 DWU. But Uzo Dibiamaka took an in-bounds pass from Brayden Pankonen and hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired. He had 14 points to lead the Trojans who had 5 players in double figures. Ethan Determan with 26 led DWU in scoring. Jakob Dobkey had 18 for the Tigers who fell to 3-1. DSU is now 5-3.
In women’s games, Savannah Walsdorf had 22 to lead Dakota State (4-2) past DWU 93-75. Freshman Cierra Watkins came off the bench with 13 and Tabor Teel had 12. For DWU Emma Yost had 18 and Fryda Grace had 19. 5 Lady T’s were in double figures.
And at The Stewart Center, USF tipped off it’s season with a 66-32 win over Mount Marty. Riley Moreland led the Cougars with 15 points and Miss Basketball from Hamlin Kami Wadsworth had 12 as 4 Cougars were in double figures.
