Despite two accidents Harrisburg leaders see smooth transition to new roundabout

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new roundabout intersection at Willow Street and Cliff Avenue in Harrisburg has been open to traffic for ten days. While there have been two accidents at the roundabout, city leaders in Harrisburg say traffic has been flowing much more smoothly than before.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has been monitoring the intersection since it opened, watching for traffic violations. Deputy Sheriff Garrett Welsh said that the two accidents were minor fender benders, and caused by drivers not properly following the rules of the roundabout.

“So far we’ve seen two accidents since the roundabout opened that were just minor,” Welsh said. " [What] we’ve seen happen is vehicles that are entering the roundabout, they are not yielding to the vehicles that are in it. Vehicles that are in the roundabout do have the right of way. So that’s where we’ve seen the two accidents that have occurred so far.”

Welsh said even though it’s a new roundabout, it is on drivers to know when and where to yield, and who has the right of way between drivers entering the roundabout and those already in it.

“Keep your eyes up on what you’re doing. Pay attention to the speed limits, and as you’re entering, be looking for those vehicles that are coming around the roundabout and stay in the lane that you’re entering in,” Welsh said.

But Harrisburg city leaders are impressed with how efficient things have gone so far. Mayor Derick Wenck said the roundabout has done a great job of cutting down traffic congestion at the intersection, especially during the busy hours during the before-school and after-school rush.

“I mean, we anticipated that there would probably be a couple of accidents,” Wenck said. “I know the first day we opened it up, us and some of the city staff sat up here and watched the school traffic for the first time through the roundabout. It was kind of amazing to watch, because everybody was flowing through it so smoothly. Where as that after school traffic before with our four way stop, we were getting traffic backed up a solid city block.”

Street lights were also added just a couple of days ago, to better illuminate the roundabout at night. Wenck said once eventual construction begins to widen both Willow and Cliff, it will make flowing into the roundabout easier for drivers coming in all directions.

“Once we start widening some of the other roads, and the lanes are wider as they’re coming into the roundabout, it will make more sense in the future,” Wenck said.

