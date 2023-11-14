First Alert Winter Weather Special: What to know before the storm arrives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter is coming. The First Alert Weather Team is highlighting some of the things to keep in mind to ease some of those holiday season headaches.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Phil Schreck looks back on last year’s winter weather totals and looks ahead to what we could expect this winter with Peter Rogers, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley gets behind the wheel with Jim Trett, a driving instructor with the Sioux Falls School District, for some winter weather driving tips and reminders.

South Dakota Dept. of Transportation region engineer Travis Dressen stops by to discuss the protocol for road closures, as well as some changes for the DOT this winter. You can also stay up to date on the latest road conditions by heading over to sd511.org.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue weighs in on winter home safety, including how to take advantage of free smoke alarm installation. And the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society has a few reminders for pet owners.

