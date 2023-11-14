Hockey 101: Augustana coach teaching fans the basics of the game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With an undefeated home record and sitting just below .500, the inaugural Augustana hockey season is off to a promising start.

On Monday night, the head coach met with fans on campus to teach them the basics of hockey while sparking some inspiration for the remainder of the season.

“If you go back in time of teams in their first year, they win three in their whole season. We’ve won four in November,” Coach Garret Raboin said.

That’s why the Augie fan base has been excited, but with South Dakota not being known for hockey some of them don’t even know the rules.

“I was concerned about ‘Hockey 101′ because I thought it should be ‘01,’ because I know very little about hockey,” Bob Thimjon said, an Augustana fan.

This is why Coach Raboin, along with players, welcomed fans into the Augustana Welcome Center to explain more about the game.

“Hockey’s a game you can watch and enjoy without really knowing the rules but we’re just giving them more information and helping them to be able to enjoy the game at a greater level,” Raboin said.

They explained rules such as icing, offside, power plays, and more.

“I’ve always heard the term one-timer, didn’t know what that meant, I do now,”

Fans like Thimjon, who’s attended both games at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, weren’t afraid to raise their hands and ask questions.

“I thought it was interesting one of the first comments that came time was what exactly is a power play. Hockey fans are going to say ‘duh’, but they got the explanation and the reason they asked the question was because they didn’t know,” Thimjon said.

Fans left feeling much more educated and more amped up for the remainder of the season.

“The Hockey 101 helped me tonight, I think I can be a fan that can understand the sport and appreciate what is there,” Thimjon said.

The excitement is reasonable considering they’ve already beaten Denver, who at the time was the number two team in the nation, all before their home stadium has even finished construction.

The first game that is scheduled to be played in the new Midco Arena is on January 26th against Ferris State.

