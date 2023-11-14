Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE: Sentencing to begin for teen convicted of killing Fairfield Spanish teacher

Sentencing begins Tuesday for Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens convicted of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield in November 2021.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Sentencing begins Tuesday for Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens convicted of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield in November 2021.

Goodale pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

His sentencing starts at 9 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield. It’s expected to take two days.

WATCH HERE:

Goodale and Willard Miller admitted to killing Nohema Graber.

Court documents say they beat her with a baseball bat in a city park because of a bad grade in class.

A judge sentenced Miller in July. He’s serving a life in prison sentence and will be up for parole after 35 years.

His attorneys filed an appeal, but there has been no ruling on that request.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
South Dakota hunter fatally shot in Meade County
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Man killed in crash near Pierre
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
Matters of the State: VP nomination for Noem?; Track for Amtrak in South Dakota

Latest News

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Holiday Fair & Mixer and encouraging...
Chamber of Commerce mixer encourages networking among Young Professionals
Chamber of Commerce mixer encourages networking among Young Professionals
Chamber of Commerce mixer encourages networking among Young Professionals
Sanford Child Services teaches winter car seat safety
Sanford Child Services teaches winter car seat safety
South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Brextyn Burnette stopped by Dakota News Now on National...
National Seatbelt Day: A choice that can be life or death
National Seatbelt Day: A choice that can be life or death
National Seatbelt Day: A choice that can be life or death