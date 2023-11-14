Luke Bormann leads Parkston both on and off the field to 9-AA State Football Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You can get fired up pretty quickly listening to Luke Bormann talk, “It was just who is the bigger man tonight? And not saying that they aren’t because they are tough, but we just banded together.” Bormann said of a recent game.

So imagine what it’s like playing football with him at Parkston. “He’s lightning in a bottle. He’s been a team leader since he was little. He’s been a vocal leader for us. When things aren’t going right, one of the timeouts he had to tell everybody hey, stop yelling at each other, lets focus.” Parkston Head Coach Matt Graves says.

Catching a state championship proved more elusive after the Trojans lost in Luke’s junior year to Wall in the 9AA title game. “You know the best part about going to the Dome last year was the ride up. This year it’s going to be the ride back. To go twice, we’re not going to come up empty handed.” Luke says.

Bormann set about that task this season by rushing for nearly 1100 yards to help lead a deep Parkston team back to the Dakota Dome. “Last year was kind of my first year playing running back so I didn’t really know what I was doing so this year I was a little bit more comfortable.” Bormann says.

Where an injury to their starting quarterback forced him to take carry more of the load with his team down 7-0 at half. “We only need one crack, one seam. Tonight Luke got two seams and the game was decided within four or five plays.” Grave says.

Luke struck in the second half, breaking two touchdowns runs which proved the difference in securing the Trojans second state championship in program history. His 167 yard rushing earning Joe Robbie MVP honors....“It took just everyone to band together and decide that this is the year we’re going to get it done. We’re not going to be denied.” Luke says.

...which truly did catch lightning in a bottle.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

