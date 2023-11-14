National Seatbelt Day: A choice that can be life or death
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November 14 is National Seatbelt Day, and it serves as a reminder to buckle up. While seatbelts are often taken for granted, they can make a huge difference between minor injuries and severe, life-threatening injuries or fatalities in a crash.
South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Brextyn Burnette stopped by Dakota News Now on National Seatbelt Day to discuss the importance of buckling up.
