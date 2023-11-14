Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

National Seatbelt Day: A choice that can be life or death

South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Brextyn Burnette stopped by Dakota News Now on National Seatbelt Day to discuss the importance of buckling up.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November 14 is National Seatbelt Day, and it serves as a reminder to buckle up. While seatbelts are often taken for granted, they can make a huge difference between minor injuries and severe, life-threatening injuries or fatalities in a crash.

South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Brextyn Burnette stopped by Dakota News Now on National Seatbelt Day to discuss the importance of buckling up.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
South Dakota hunter fatally shot in Meade County
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Man killed in crash near Pierre
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
Matters of the State: VP nomination for Noem?; Track for Amtrak in South Dakota

Latest News

Sanford Child Services teaches winter car seat safety
Sanford Child Services teaches winter car seat safety
National Seatbelt Day: A choice that can be life or death
National Seatbelt Day: A choice that can be life or death
Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Tuesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Tuesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna