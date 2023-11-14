Avera Medical Minute
Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department

A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.(Live Oak Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas arrested a man after a camera installed by the city was stolen but continued to send images to the police department.

The Live Oak Police Department made a Facebook post on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The department said a city-installed game camera had been stolen. However, the camera still transmitted images to the officials, with many images featuring the suspect in detail.

Police shared the images with the Del Rio Police Department, which also shared them on its social media pages.

Eventually, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to the department.

